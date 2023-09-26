News & Insights

Markets
AAPL

EU's Breton tells Apple CEO to open its ecosystem to rivals

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

September 26, 2023 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Tuesday called on Apple AAPL.O CEO Tim Cook to open up the iPhone maker's fiercely guarded ecosystem of hardware and software to rivals.

Breton's comments came after meeting Cook in Brussels.

"The next job for Apple and other Big Tech, under the DMA (Digital Markets Act) is to open up its gates to competitors," Breton told Reuters.

"Be it the electronic wallet, browsers or app stores, consumers using an Apple iPhone should be able to benefit from competitive services by a range of providers," he said.

Apple declined to comment.

The newly adopted DMA sets out a list of dos and don'ts for Apple and other tech companies to abide by to increase competition.

Breton also took aim at Apple's arguments that security and privacy issues are the reasons why it has a closed ecosystem.

"EU regulation fosters innovation, without compromising on security and privacy," he said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Mark Potter)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.