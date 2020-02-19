EU's Breton eyes rules for online platforms acting as gatekeepers

US Markets

Online platforms that act as gatekeepers face new rules that will curb their power, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Wednesday, a sign of Europe's tougher line against U.S. tech giants Facebook, Google and Amazon.

"We see some platforms as gatekeepers, that is not what we want. We will have some ex ante regulations," Breton told a news conference.

The three companies are already on the radar of EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager.

