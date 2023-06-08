News & Insights

US Markets

EU's Breton demands Meta act against online child pornography

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

June 08, 2023 — 05:43 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, June 8 (Reuters) - EU industry chief Thierry Breton will meet Meta Platforms META.O Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on June 23 and demand that he act immediately to tackle online child pornography as Meta's voluntary child protection code seemed not to be working.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Social media platforms such as Meta's Instagram, ByteDance's TikTok, Snap's SNAP.NSnapchat and Alphabet's GOOGL.OYouTube have stirred concerns among regulators and users over content targeted at young children.

"Mark Zuckerberg must now explain and take immediate action," Breton said in a tweet, confirming what an EU official had earlier told Reuters. "I will discuss with him at Meta’s HQ in Menlo Park on 23 June."

Meta will also have to demonstrate the measures it plans to take to comply with European Union online content rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) after Aug. 25 or face heavy sanctions, Breton said.

DSA fines for breaches can go to as high as 6% of a company's global turnover.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Mark Heinrich)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNAP
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.