EU's Breton: EU did not renew Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine order for after June

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday the European Commission did not renew its order for AstraZeneca AZN.L vaccines against COVID-19 for after June.

The European Commission last month launched legal action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and for not having a "reliable" plan to ensure timely deliveries.

