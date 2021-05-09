AZN

EU's Breton: EU did not renew Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine order for after June

Contributor
Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday the European Commission did not renew its order for AstraZeneca vaccines against COVID-19 for after June.

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday the European Commission did not renew its order for AstraZeneca AZN.L vaccines against COVID-19 for after June.

The European Commission last month launched legal action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and for not having a "reliable" plan to ensure timely deliveries.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters