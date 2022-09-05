US Markets

EU's Borrell says less optimistic about quick revival of Iran nuclear deal

Contributors
Sabine Siebold Reuters
Bart Meijer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is less optimistic about reaching a quick agreement on a revival of the Iran nuclear deal than only a short while ago, he said on Monday.

BRUSSELS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is less optimistic about reaching a quick agreement on a revival of the Iran nuclear deal than only a short while ago, he said on Monday.

"I am sorry to say that I am less confident today than 28 hours before ... about the prospects of closing the deal right now," he told reporters in Brussels.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Bart Meijer)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular