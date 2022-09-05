EU's Borrell says less optimistic about quick revival of Iran nuclear deal

BRUSSELS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is less optimistic about reaching a quick agreement on a revival of the Iran nuclear deal than only a short while ago, he said on Monday.

"I am sorry to say that I am less confident today than 28 hours before ... about the prospects of closing the deal right now," he told reporters in Brussels.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Bart Meijer)

