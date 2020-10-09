US Markets

EU's Barnier to return to Brussels shortly after meeting Frost - EU official

John Chalmers Reuters
Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

LONDON/BRUSSELS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will shortly return to Brussels from London on Friday after a morning meeting with Britain's lead negotiator David Frost, an EU official told Reuters.

