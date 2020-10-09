EU's Barnier to return to Brussels shortly after meeting Frost - EU official
European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will shortly return to Brussels from London on Friday after a morning meeting with Britain's lead negotiator David Frost, an EU official told Reuters. (Reporting by John Chalmers in Brussels and Guy Faulconbridge in London; editing by Michael Holden) ((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;)) nS8N2GJ043
