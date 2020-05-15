EU's Barnier says trade talks with Britain "disappointing"

BRUSSELS, May 15 (Reuters) - The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that the third round of talks with Britain on a new partnership was "disappointing".

"We're not going to bargain away our values for the benefit of the British economy," Barnier told a news conference.

He added the bloc would not seal a new trade deal with London without level playing field guarantees of fair competition or without a comprehensive agreement on fisheries.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((gabriela.baczynska@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 68 39; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.baczynska.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.