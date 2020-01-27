EU's Barnier says still risk of Brexit cliff edge at end of 2020

Businesses still face the risk of a cliff edge Brexit at the end of the year given the short time available to negotiate a future trading relationship between Britain and the European Union, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator said on Monday.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.