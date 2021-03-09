EU's antitrust gives green light to Nexi's merger with Nets

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission has given an unconditional authorization to the 7.8 billion euro ($9.28 billion) merger between Nexi NEXII.MI and Nordic rival Nets, the Italian payment group said on Tuesday.

The merger will create the Europe's largest payments group.

($1 = 0.8408 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

