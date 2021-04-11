Eurozone Retail Sales and the BoC Business Survey Put the EUR and Loonie in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Earlier in the Day:

It was a quiet start to the week on the economic calendar this morning. There were no material stats for the markets to consider in the early hours.

The Majors

At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was down by 0.05% to ¥109.72 against the U.S Dollar, with the Kiwi Dollar down by 0.11% to $0.7025. The Aussie Dollar was down by 0.21% to $0.7607.

The Day Ahead:

For the EUR

It’s a relatively quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. February retail sales for the Eurozone are due out later today.

With the ECB looking for consumer spending to support the economic recovery, we can expect some sensitivity to the numbers. Fresh lockdown measures reintroduced across a number of member states in recent weeks, however, could limit the impact of any positive numbers.

Away from the economic calendar, COVID-19 news and progress on the vaccination front will also influence.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.07% to $1.1891.

For the Pound

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats due out of the UK to provide the Pound with direction.

The lack of stats will leave the Pound in the hands of COVID-19 and vaccine news updates.

At the time of writing, the Pound was down by 0.04% to $1.3701.

Across the Pond

It’s also a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats to provide the Greenback with direction.

The lack of stats will leave the Dollar in the hands of news from Capitol Hill and FOMC member commentary.

At the time of writing, the Dollar Spot Index was up by 0.06% to 92.216.

For the Loonie

It’s a relatively quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. The Bank of Canada’s Business Outlook Survey is due out later today.

With little else for the markets to consider, we can expect plenty of influence from the survey.

Away from the economic calendar, crude oil prices and market sentiment towards demand will also influence.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was down by 0.13% to C$1.2546 against the U.S Dollar.

