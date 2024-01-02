Eurozone Manufacturing Sector Endures Contraction

Key Points

Euro Zone manufacturing sector concluded 2023 in contraction.

S&P Global HCOB Euro Zone Manufacturing PMI nudged up to 44.44 in December.

Manufacturers continued to reduce their inventories amid slackening demand, and employment in the sector kept falling.

December saw a slight improvement in business confidence, reaching an eight-month high.

Persistent Challenges in Manufacturing

Regional Variations and Demand Issues

The downturn was most pronounced among intermediate goods producers. Notably, France experienced a significant worsening of business conditions, while Germany and Italy showed softer deteriorations. Greece emerged as a lone bright spot with a slight improvement. Across the board, eurozone manufacturers faced reduced demand, leading to a continued decline in new orders and export sales.

Inventory and Employment Concerns

Manufacturers continued to reduce their inventories amid slackening demand, and employment in the sector kept falling. Despite a marginal slowdown in the rate of decline, the manufacturing sector’s struggle with excess capacity and diminished backlogs of work persisted.

Optimism Amid Price Adjustments

December saw a slight improvement in business confidence, reaching an eight-month high. Simultaneously, input costs continued to decrease, allowing manufacturers to price their goods more competitively. Though this led to some price discounting, the extent of input price and output charge reductions was the most moderate in several months.

Short-Term Outlook

In summary, while there are signs of easing in certain areas, the eurozone manufacturing sector remains under pressure. The short-term outlook is cautiously optimistic, buoyed by improved confidence and pricing strategies, but challenges in demand and employment continue to pose significant hurdles.

