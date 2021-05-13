Eurozone bond yields continue rise on inflation worries

By Stefano Rebaudo

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Eurozone bond yields continued their rise after a stronger than expected reading on U.S. consumer prices sent them to 2-year highs on Wednesday on concerns of a sustained period of inflation and a possible tightening of monetary policy.

Reassuring comments by the Fed eased some market nerves, but U.S. Treasury yields were down 1 basis pointUS10YT=RR, after paring some losses in early London trade.

The twin surprises of weak jobs growth and strong inflation in April have not dented the U.S. central bank's plans to keep its support for the economy, Fed vice chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday, adding it will still be "some time" before the economy is healed enough for that to change.

The U.S. economy is in a "transitional period", with inflation likely to be volatile and workers closely considering their options, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said.

"Everything considered, we remain cautious and suggest selling Bunds into strength," Commerzbank analysts told clients.

Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors, confirmed his expectations for a 10-year Bund yield to zero in the near term, with U.S. borrowing costs US10YT=RR at 1.8%-2.0%.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the region, was flat at -0.123%, after hitting its highest since May 2019 on Wednesday.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR was up 1 basis point at 0.991%.

"It's dangerous to read too much into one (inflation) number, but the broad strength gives us confidence that this is not just a transitory story," Deutsche Bank analysts said.

Investors will focus on U.S. data, with weekly jobless claims and producer prices (PPI) due on Thursday.

"Today's PPI probably also holds decent upside risks, but this should not come as a shock after the CPI report," Commerzbank analysts told customers.

Italy will launch a 7-year BTP along with 3-year and 30-year reopenings. Ireland will also be active in the primary market.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Giles Elgood)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129431;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.