Eurozone banks say pan-European payments system ready in 2022
LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - A group of 16 euro zone banks on Thursday said a "truly European" unified payments system is expected to be up and running in 2022.
"The solution aims to become a new standard means of payment for European consumers and merchants in all types of transactions including in-store, online, cash withdrawal and 'peer-to-peer' in addition to existing international payment scheme solutions," the banks said in a joint statement.
European policymakers have long sought a "home grown" rival to take on Mastercard and Visa.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alex Richardson)
((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- U.S. new-car sales in June seen down as much as 30%-research firms
- Fauci Says No Guarantee U.S. Will Have Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Warns Spread 'Could Get Very Bad'
- May 2020 Review and Outlook
- COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing