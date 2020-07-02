Eurozone banks say pan-European payments system ready in 2022

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - A group of 16 euro zone banks on Thursday said a "truly European" unified payments system is expected to be up and running in 2022.

"The solution aims to become a new standard means of payment for European consumers and merchants in all types of transactions including in-store, online, cash withdrawal and 'peer-to-peer' in addition to existing international payment scheme solutions," the banks said in a joint statement.

European policymakers have long sought a "home grown" rival to take on Mastercard and Visa.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alex Richardson)

