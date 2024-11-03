News & Insights

Stocks

Euroz Hartleys Announces AGM Addendum and New MD

November 03, 2024 — 07:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (AU:EZL) has released an update.

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited announced an addendum to its Annual General Meeting notice, detailing the appointment of Tim Bunney as Managing Director and the inclusion of additional resolutions. Shareholders are advised to submit a Replacement Proxy Form if they wish to update their voting preferences. This update reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to clear communication and effective governance.

For further insights into AU:EZL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.