Euroz Hartleys AGM: Resolutions Passed with Strong Support

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (AU:EZL) has released an update.
Euroz Hartleys Group Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with overwhelming support from shareholders. Each resolution was carried by a significant majority, highlighting investor confidence in the company’s direction. Key decisions included the re-election of directors and the approval of performance incentives.
