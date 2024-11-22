News & Insights

Euroz Hartleys AGM: Resolutions Passed with Strong Support

November 22, 2024 — 03:08 am EST

TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (AU:EZL) has released an update.

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with overwhelming support from shareholders. Each resolution was carried by a significant majority, highlighting investor confidence in the company’s direction. Key decisions included the re-election of directors and the approval of performance incentives.

For further insights into AU:EZL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

