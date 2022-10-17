Commodities

Eurowings pilots begin strike over workload

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

Pilots at Lufthansa's Eurowings began a three-day strike on Monday over working hours, their union said, confirming action that could affect thousands of the budget airline's passengers.

Adds detail on flight cancellations, background

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Pilots at Lufthansa's LHAG.DE Eurowings began a three-day strike on Monday over working hours, their union said, confirming action that could affect thousands of the budget airline's passengers.

"It's begun. And so far there is no new offer," sais a spokesperson for the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) pilots' union.

The union wants the carrier to ease pilot workloads through measures such as increased rest periods, but Eurowings warned over the weekend that the demands put jobs at risk.

The airline had said it would cancel nearly 170 of about 400 scheduled flights at airports in Duesseldorf, Cologne, Hamburg and Stuttgart on Monday, affecting roughly 20,000 travellers.

It expects to cancel a similar number of flights on Tuesday and Wednesday. The walkout is due to end at 11.59 pm local time (2159 GMT) on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Klaus Lauer Editing by Kim Coghill and David Goodman )

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular