Eurowings pilots begin strike over workload

Paul Carrel Reuters
Klaus Lauer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Pilots at Lufthansa's LHAG.DE budget division Eurowings began a three-day strike on Monday over working hours, their union said, confirming action that risks affecting thousands of passengers.

"It's begun. And so far there is no new offer," a spokesperson for pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said.

The union wants Eurowings to ease pilots' workloads by, for example, increasing their rest periods.

The airline cancelled flights at airports in Duesseldorf, Cologne, Hamburg and Stuttgart early on Monday.

