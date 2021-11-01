Commodities

Eurowings partners with Smartwings to sell flights together

BERLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - German Lufthansa's LHAG.DE holiday unit Eurowings has entered a partnership with Czech rival Smartwings to sell flights together in a bid to expand its market share in central Europe, the companies said on Monday.

Under the agreement, selected Eurowings connections operating from its new base in Prague will also be offered under Smartwings flight numbers and sold on the Czech company's website and its other sales channels, the companies said.

