Commodities

Eurowings CEO expects flight prices to rise, media report says

Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

April 20, 2023 — 07:00 pm EDT

Written by Riham Alkousaa for Reuters ->

BERLIN, April 21 (Reuters) - Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof expects flight prices at the Lufthansa LHAG.DE subsidiary to increase further due to rising fuel, personnel and airport costs, according to a report on Friday by Germany's Funke media group.

"Flying for a taxi price is no longer possible," Bischof was quoted as saying by Funke, adding that flights would be around 20% more expensive in the holiday seasons this year than in 2022.

Demand for air travel is above the level of the pandemic years, though business bookings are still 20% lower.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @RihamKousa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.