Eurowag aims for valuation of up to $1.98 bln in London IPO

Adds background on listing

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Czech firm Eurowag, which provides payment services and a fleet management system to the haulage industry, is set to be valued at up to 1.69 billion euros ($1.98 billion) in its upcoming London initial public offering (IPO), a bookrunner said on Tuesday.

The company, which was founded by majority shareholder Martin Vonhanka in 1995, has priced its listing at 175 pence to 220 pence per share according to Morgan Stanley. The bookrunner said Fidelity and Select Equity have come on board as cornerstone investors, taking up 57 million euros and 47 million euros of shares respectively.

Eurowag plans to sell 200 million new shares and some of its current owners' existing stock. It's due to start trading on Oct. 7.

($1 = 0.8537 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Jason Neely)

((Rachel.Armstrong@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.