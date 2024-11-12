Euroseas Secures Lucrative Charter Extensions

Euroseas (ESEA) has released an update.

Euroseas Ltd. has announced the extension of charter contracts for two of its feeder containerships, EM Corfu and Evridiki G, securing lucrative daily rates of $28,000 and $29,500, respectively. These contracts, which span up to 20 months, are set to significantly boost the company’s earnings, contributing around $20 million to EBITDA and enhancing its charter coverage for 2025 and 2026.

