Euroseas Q4 Earnings Round the Corner: What's in the Offing?

Euroseas ESEA is slated to release fourth-quarter 2024 earnings numbers on Feb. 27, before market open.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA’s soon-to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has been revised downward by 2.1% in the past 60 days to $3.66 per share. The consensus mark has improved 1.4% from fourth-quarter 2023 actuals. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $55.4 million, which indicates an improvement of 9.4% from the year-ago actuals.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ESEA has a decent earnings surprise record. Its bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters, missing the mark twice. The average beat is 20.9%.

Euroseas Price and EPS Surprise

Euroseas Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

Against this backdrop, let us check out the factors that are expected to have influenced ESEA’s December-quarter performance.

ESEA's top line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been significantly bolstered by robust demand for containerships, especially for eco-friendly and fuel-efficient vessels. This trend is anticipated to have driven higher charter rates, contributing to above-average revenue growth and improved profitability through increased charter income and operational efficiencies.

On the contrary, geopolitical instability and environmental regulations pose a significant threat to Euroseas' performance in the December quarter by potentially increasing operating expenses.

What Our Model Says About ESEA

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Euroseas this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

ESEA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ESEA’s Decent Stock Price Performance

Driven by its cost control efforts, shares of ESEA have outperformed the Zacks Transportation—Shipping industry as well as fellow industry players, Star Bulk Carriers SBLK and Seanergy Maritime Holdings SHIP, in the past 30 days.

One-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.