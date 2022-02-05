Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) delivers shareholders incredible 87% CAGR over 3 years, surging 12% in the last week alone

Investing can be hard but the potential fo an individual stock to pay off big time inspires us. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. For example, the Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) share price is up a whopping 557% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. It's also up 32% in about a month. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Euroseas became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:ESEA Earnings Per Share Growth February 5th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Euroseas has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Euroseas shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 302% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 43% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Euroseas better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Euroseas you should be aware of.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

