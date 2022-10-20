Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) closed the most recent trading day at $21.26, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 5.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Euroseas Ltd. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Euroseas Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $3.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 199.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $48.37 million, up 101.44% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.43 per share and revenue of $196.1 million. These totals would mark changes of +156.74% and +100.14%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Euroseas Ltd.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Euroseas Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Euroseas Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.38 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.35, which means Euroseas Ltd. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ESEA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



