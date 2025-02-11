Euroseas Ltd. Secures New Time Charter for M/V EM Hydra at $19,000 Daily Rate

Euroseas Ltd. announces a 24-26 month time charter for M/V EM Hydra at a daily rate of $19,000.

Euroseas Ltd., a container carrier vessel company, announced a new time charter for its feeder containership, M/V EM Hydra, for a duration between 24 to 26 months at a daily rate of $19,000, starting May 1, 2025. The contract extension, in continuation of the current charter, is expected to generate approximately $7.3 million in EBITDA and enhance the company’s charter coverage to 85% for 2025 and 50% for 2026. CEO Aristides Pittas highlighted the resilience of the charter market for feeder containerships despite potential normalization of trading routes. Following a previous spin-off of three subsidiaries, Euroseas will operate a fleet of 22 vessels after this new charter, with plans for further growth.

Potential Positives

Euroseas Ltd. secured a new time charter contract for the M/V EM Hydra, extending its employment with a top-tier charterer for 24-26 months at a gross daily rate of $19,000.

This new charter is projected to contribute approximately $7.3 million of EBITDA during the minimum contracted period.

The contract increases the company's charter coverage to about 85% for 2025 and 50% for 2026, enhancing revenue visibility and stability.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of a new time charter for a 20-year-old vessel may reflect the company's aging fleet, which could raise concerns about long-term investment and operational efficiency.

Uncertainty about future demand for containerships, highlighted by comments on the reopening of Red Sea routes, could indicate potential challenges in securing favorable contracting terms in the future.

The spin-off of three subsidiaries could lead to operational complexities and risks associated with restructuring, potentially impacting the overall performance of the company.

FAQ

What is the new time charter contract for M/V EM Hydra?

Euroseas has secured a time charter for M/V EM Hydra for 24 to 26 months at a daily rate of $19,000.

When will the new charter for M/V EM Hydra commence?

The new charter period for M/V EM Hydra is expected to start on May 1, 2025.

How much EBITDA is expected from the new charter?

The new charter is projected to contribute about $7.3 million of EBITDA over the minimum contracted period.

What impact does this charter have on Euroseas' charter coverage?

This charter is expected to increase Euroseas' 2025 charter coverage to about 85% and 2026 to about 50%.

What is the fleet profile of Euroseas after the recent changes?

After the spin-off of subsidiaries, Euroseas will operate 22 vessels, including 15 Feeder and 7 Intermediate containerships.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today a new time charter contract for its 1,740 teu feeder containership, M/V EM Hydra for a minimum period of 24 to a maximum period of 26 months, at the option of the charterer, at a gross daily rate of $19,000, in direct continuation of its current charter. The new charter period is expected to commence on May 1, 2025.







Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented:



“We are very pleased to announce that we have extended the time charter contract for our 20-year-old M/V EM Hydra with a top-tier charterer, in direct continuation of its present charter, for 24-26 months at a profitable rate of $19,000. Despite the potential reopening of the Red Sea routes which could normalize trading routes, the charter market for feeder containerships remains quite resilient, with limited vessel availability continuing to support strong periods and rates. This charter is expected to contribute about $7.3 million of EBITDA over the minimum contracted period and increase our 2025 charter coverage to about 85%, and our charter coverage for 2026 to about 50%.”







Fleet Profile:







After the charter of M/V EM Hydra, and after the previously announced spin-off of three of the Company’s subsidiaries into a separate company, Euroholdings Ltd., which has applied for listing on the NASDAQ exchange, the Euroseas Ltd. fleet profile is as follows:











Name









Type









Dwt









TEU









Year Built









Employment (*)









TCE Rate ($/day)

















Container Carriers



































MARCOS V(+)





Intermediate





72,968





6,350





2005





TC until Oct-25





$





15,000









SYNERGY BUSAN(*)





Intermediate





50,726





4,253





2009





TC until Dec-27





$





35,500









SYNERGY ANTWERP(+)(*)





Intermediate





50,726





4,253





2008





TC until May-25





then until May-28





$





$





26,500





35,500









SYNERGY OAKLAND(*)





Intermediate





50,787





4,253





2009





TC until May-26





$





42,000









SYNERGY KEELUNG(+)(*)





Intermediate





50,969





4,253





2009





TC until Jun-25





then until Jun-28





$





$





23,000





35,500













EMMANUEL P(+)





Intermediate





50,796





4,250





2005





TC until Jul-25





$





21,000









RENA P(+)





Intermediate





50,796





4,250





2007





TC until Jul-25





$





21,000









EM KEA(*)





Feeder





42,165





3,100





2007





TC until May-26





$





19,000









GREGOS(*)





Feeder





37,237





2,800





2023





TC until Apr-26





$





48,000









TERATAKI(*)





Feeder





37,237





2,800





2023





TC until Jul-26





$





48,000









TENDER SOUL(*)





Feeder





37,237





2,800





2024





TC until Oct-27





$





32,000









LEONIDAS Z(*)





Feeder





37,237





2,800





2024





TC until Mar-26





$





20,000









DEAR PANEL





Feeder





37,237





2,800





2025





TC until Nov-27





$





32,000









SYMEON P





Feeder





37,237





2,800





2025





TC until Nov-27





$





32,000









EVRIDIKI G(*)





Feeder





34,677





2,556





2001





TC until Feb-25





then until Apr-26





$





$





40,000





29,500













EM CORFU(*)





Feeder





34,654





2,556





2001





TC until Feb-25





then until Aug-26





$





$





40,000





28,000













STEPHANIA K(*)





Feeder





22,262





1,800





2024





TC until May-26





$





22,000









MONICA(+)





Feeder





22,262





1,800





2024





TC-until May-25





$





16,000









PEPI STAR(*)





Feeder





22,262





1,800





2024





TC until Jun-26





$





24,250









EM SPETSES(*)





Feeder





23,224





1,740





2007





TC until Feb-26





$





18,100









JONATHAN P(*)





Feeder





23,357





1,740





2006





TC until Sep-25





$





20,000









EM HYDRA(*)





Feeder





23,351





1,740





2005





TC until May-25





then until May-27





$





$





13,000





19,000



















Total Container Carriers on the Water









22









849,404









67,494







































































Vessels under construction











Type









Dwt









TEU









To be delivered









Employment









TCE Rate (





$





/day)











ELENA (H1711)





Intermediate





55,200





4,300





Q4 2027

















NIKITAS G (H1712)





Intermediate





55,200





4,300





Q4 2027



















Total under construction









2









110,400









8,600

























































Notes:











(*)TC denotes time charter. Charter duration indicates the earliest redelivery date; all dates listed are the earliest redelivery dates under each TC unless the contract rate is lower than the current market rate in which cases the latest redelivery date is assumed; vessels with the latest redelivery date shown are marked by (+).





(**) Rate is net of commissions (which are typically 5-6.25%)







About Euroseas Ltd.







Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.









Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.









Following the completion of the spin-off of three of the Company’s subsidiaries into Euroholdings Ltd., Euroseas will have a fleet of 22 vessels, including 15 Feeder containerships and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 22 containerships will have a cargo capacity of 67,494 teu. After the delivery of the two intermediate containership newbuildings in 2027, Euroseas’ fleet will consist of 24 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 76,094 teu.











Forward Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for containerships, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.





Visit our website



www.euroseas.gr













Company Contact









Investor Relations / Financial Media











Tasos Aslidis





Chief Financial Officer





Euroseas Ltd.





11 Canterbury Lane,





Watchung, NJ 07069





Tel. (908) 301-9091





E-mail:



aha@euroseas.gr







Nicolas Bornozis





Markella Kara





Capital Link, Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540





New York, NY 10169





Tel. (212) 661-7566





E-mail:



euroseas@capitallink.com









