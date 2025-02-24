Euroseas Ltd. Scheduled to Release Q4 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

Euroseas Ltd. will announce Q4 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, with a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Euroseas Ltd. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, on February 27, 2025, prior to the market opening in New York. On the same day, the company's management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. Participants can join the conference call by dialing specific numbers provided and are encouraged to connect 10 minutes early. An audio webcast and a slide presentation will be available on Euroseas' website for those who wish to listen live or access archived materials. Euroseas operates in the container shipping sector and manages a fleet of 22 vessels, with plans for future expansions.

Potential Positives

Announcement of Q4 2024 financial results expected to inform investors and stakeholders about the company's performance.

Conference call and webcast scheduled to facilitate direct communication with management, enhancing transparency and stakeholder engagement.

Company continues to demonstrate growth with a fleet expansion plan, poised to increase cargo capacity to 76,094 teu by 2027.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the upcoming financial results release may indicate transparency, but it also highlights the company's reliance on the upcoming report to bolster investor confidence, potentially signaling underlying issues that have necessitated such communication.



The spin-off of three subsidiaries into Euroholdings Ltd. could indicate restructuring challenges or a strategy to offload underperforming assets, which may raise concerns about the overall stability and performance of Euroseas Ltd.



The relatively small fleet size of 22 vessels, with 2 newbuildings expected to be delivered in 2027, may reflect limited growth potential and could be viewed as a disadvantage in a competitive shipping market.

FAQ

When will Euroseas release its financial results?

Euroseas will release its financial results for Q4 2024 on February 27, 2025, before market opens in New York.

How can I join the Euroseas conference call?

Dial 877 405 1226 for the US Toll-Free or +1 201 689 7823 for international access, quoting “Euroseas” and conference ID 13751954.

Is there a webcast for the Euroseas financial results?

Yes, there will be a live and archived webcast available on Euroseas' website following the conference call.

What is Euroseas' ticker symbol?

Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol ESEA.

How many vessels are in Euroseas' fleet?

After the spin-off, Euroseas will operate a fleet of 22 vessels with a total cargo capacity of 67,494 TEU.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ESEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $ESEA stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, on February 27, 2025 before market opens in New York.





On the same day, Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.







Conference Call





details



:





Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote “Euroseas” to the operator and/or conference ID 13751954.



Click here for



additional participant International Toll -Free access numbers



.







Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away.





Click





here





for the call





me option





.







Audio





Webcast





‐





Slides





Presentation:







There will be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available on the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website





http://www.euroseas.gr





and click on Company Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.





The slide presentation for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, will also be available in PDF format minutes prior to the conference call and webcast, accessible on the company's website (



www.euroseas.gr



) on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.







About





Euroseas





Ltd.







Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 150 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. Following the completion of the spin-off of three of the Company’s subsidiaries into Euroholdings Ltd., Euroseas will have a fleet of 22 vessels, including 15 Feeder containerships and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 22 containerships will have a cargo capacity of 67,494 teu. After the delivery of the two intermediate containership newbuildings in 2027, Euroseas’ fleet will consist of 24 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 76,094 teu.





Visit the Company’s website





www.euroseas.gr















Company





Contact









Investor Relations /





Financial





Media











Tasos Aslidis





Nicolas Bornozis









Chief Financial Officer





Markella Kara









Euroseas Ltd.





Capital Link, Inc.









11 Canterbury Lane





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540









Watchung, NJ 07069





New York, NY 10169









Tel. (908) 301-9091





Tel: (212) 661-7566









E-mail:





aha@euroseas.gr









Email:





euroseas@capitallink.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.