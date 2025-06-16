Euroseas Ltd. Scheduled to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on June 18, 2025

Euroseas Ltd. will release Q1 2025 financial results on June 18, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on June 18, 2025, before market opens in New York.





On the same day, Wednesday, June 18 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.







Conference





Call





details



:





Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote “Euroseas” to the operator and/or conference ID 13754421.





Click here for









additional participant









International









Toll-Free access numbers.









Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away.





Click here









for the call









me option



.









Audio





Webcast





‐





Slides Presentation:







There will be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available on the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website





http://www.euroseas.gr





and click on Company Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.





The slide presentation for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, will also be available in PDF format minutes prior to the conference call and webcast, accessible on the company's website (



www.euroseas.gr



) on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.







About





Euroseas





Ltd.







Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. The Company has a fleet of 22 vessels, including 15 Feeder containerships and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 22 containerships have a cargo capacity of 67,494 teu. After the delivery of two feeder containership newbuildings in the the fourth quarter of 2027, Euroseas’ fleet will consist of 24 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 76,094 teu.





Visit the Company’s website





www.euroseas.gr















Company





Contact













Investor





Relations





/





Financial





Media











Tasos Aslidis





Chief Financial Officer





Euroseas Ltd.





11 Canterbury Lane





Watchung, NJ 07069





Tel. (908) 301-9091





E-mail:





aha@euroseas.gr

















Nicolas Bornozis





Markella Kara





Capital Link, Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540





New York, NY 10169





Tel: (212) 661-7566





Email:





euroseas@capitallink.com



























