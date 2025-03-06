Euroseas Ltd. Announces Spin-Off of Euroholdings Ltd. with NASDAQ Listing Approval

Euroseas Ltd. plans to spin off Euroholdings Ltd., pending SEC approval, allowing both companies to pursue distinct strategies.

Quiver AI Summary

Euroseas Ltd. has announced that it is seeking to have the registration statement for its wholly owned subsidiary, Euroholdings Ltd., declared effective by the SEC on March 6, 2025. Euroholdings has received approval for listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “EHLD,” with shares expected to be distributed to Euroseas shareholders on March 17, 2025. Shareholders will receive one share of Euroholdings for every 2.5 Euroseas shares they own as of the Record Date, March 7, 2025. Euroseas will continue to operate a fleet of 22 container vessels, while Euroholdings will manage its fleet of two older vessels. The spin-off aims to allow both companies to pursue distinct investment strategies, with Euroseas focusing on more environmentally friendly, younger vessels and Euroholdings managing older vessels.

Potential Positives

Approval of Euroholdings Ltd.'s NASDAQ Capital Market listing enhances the visibility and credibility of both Euroseas Ltd. and its subsidiary.

Shareholders will benefit from a spin-off distribution, potentially increasing the overall value of their investments through ownership in two separately managed entities.

The spin-off allows Euroseas Ltd. to focus on a younger, more environmentally friendly fleet while Euroholdings manages older vessels, enabling tailored strategies for each company.

The anticipation of separate valuations for Euroseas and Euroholdings could lead to improved market performance and investment opportunities for both companies.

Potential Negatives

Shareholders will receive one share of Euroholdings per every two and a half shares of Euroseas, which may dilute the perceived value of Euroseas shares for some investors.

The decision to spin off Euroholdings Ltd., which will manage older vessels, may raise concerns about the future profitability and growth potential of Euroseas, as it now focuses on a smaller fleet.

Shareholders who sell their Euroseas shares before the Distribution Date will forfeit their right to receive shares of Euroholdings, potentially leading to confusion and dissatisfaction among investors.

FAQ

What is Euroholdings Ltd.?

Euroholdings Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Euroseas Ltd., focusing on managing elder vessels after the spin-off.

When will Euroholdings Ltd.'s shares be distributed?

Shares of Euroholdings Ltd. will be distributed on or around March 17, 2025, to Euroseas shareholders as of March 7, 2025.

What symbol will Euroholdings Ltd. trade under?

Euroholdings Ltd. will trade on NASDAQ under the symbol “EHLD” after its shares are officially listed.

How will fractional shares be handled during the distribution?

Fractional shares will be aggregated and sold in the market, with cash proceeds distributed pro rata to eligible shareholders.

What is Euroseas' plan post-spin-off?

After the spin-off, Euroseas plans to focus on operating a younger vessel fleet and investing in fuel-efficient container ships.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ESEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $ESEA stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that it has requested that the registration statement on Form 20-F of Euroholdings Ltd. (“Euroholdings”) be declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on or around March 6, 2025. The Company also announced that the application of Euroholdings Ltd. for listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “EHLD” has been approved, subject to notice of issuance.





Currently, Euroholdings Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Shares of Euroholdings Ltd. will be distributed on or around March 17, 2025 (the “Distribution Date”) to shareholders of record of the Company as of March 7, 2025 (the “Record Date”). The Company’s shareholders will receive one share of common stock of Euroholdings Ltd. for every two and a half shares of common stock of the Company they own as of the Record Date. Fractional shares of common stock will not be distributed. Instead, the distribution agent will aggregate fractional shares of common stock into whole shares, sell such whole shares in the open market at prevailing rates promptly after our shares of common stock commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and distribute the net cash proceeds from the sales pro rata to each holder who would otherwise have been entitled to receive fractional shares of common stock in the distribution.





After the spin-off, the Company will continue owning and operating its fleet of 22-feder and intermediate-size container carrier vessels, while Euroholdings Ltd. will independently own and operate its fleet of two vessels.





Shares of Euroseas common stock will continue to trade "regular-way" on NASDAQ under the symbol “ESEA" through and after the March 17, 2025 Distribution Date. Any holder of shares of Euroseas common stock who sells Euroseas shares "regular way" through the close of trading on the March 17, 2025 Distribution Date will also be selling their right to receive shares of Euroholdings common stock in the distribution.





It is anticipated that Euroseas shares will also trade "ex-distribution" (that is, without the right to receive shares of Euroholdings common stock in the distribution) beginning on or about March 7, 2025, and continuing through the close of trading on March 17, 2025, under the symbol “ESEAV". Beginning on March 18, 2025, "regular-way" trading in Euroseas stock will reflect the distribution of Euroholdings Ltd.





A "when-issued" public trading market for Euroholdings Ltd.'s common stock is expected to begin on or about March 7, 2025 on NASDAQ under the symbol “EHLDV" and continue through the close of trading on March 17, 2025. Beginning on March 18, 2025, "when-issued" trading under the symbol “EHLDV" will end and Euroholdings Ltd. will begin "regular-way" trading on NASDAQ under the symbol “EHLD". Investors are encouraged to consult with their financial advisors regarding the specific implications of buying or selling Euroseas common stock on or before the Distribution Date.











Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas, commented:



“We are excited with the spin-off and separate listing of our elder vessels into a separate publicly listed company, Euroholdings Ltd. This spin-off will allow both companies to pursue different investment strategies and different distributions to their shareholders. Management of each company will be able to set the appropriate performance indicators for its respective strategy and more effectively communicate it to investors and the financial community. We plan to take advantage of growth opportunities to increase the size of each company as we believe that they are both well positioned to do so both in terms of their capital structure and their contract mix.





“Specifically, Euroseas will continue focusing on operating container vessels with a lower environmental footprint by owning - on average - younger vessels, keep investing in retrofits of certain of its existing vessels to improve their efficiency and continuing its newbuilding program of modern, fuel-efficient containerships.





“Euroholdings will focus on managing elder vessels, likely, operating them to the end of their economic lives. It will also have the opportunity to explore investments in vessels in other sectors as well as other maritime opportunities. We expect for each of Euroseas and Euroholdings to be valued better separately than if they continue to operate together by offering more options to shareholders.”







Fleet Profile:







After the spin-off of Euroholdings Ltd., the Euroseas Ltd. fleet profile is as follows:











Name









Type









Dwt









TEU









Year Built









Employment(*)









TCE Rate ($/day)



















Container Carriers





































MARCOS V(*)





Intermediate





72,968





6,350





2005





TC until Aug-25





$15,000









SYNERGY BUSAN (*)





Intermediate





50,726





4,253





2009





TC until Dec-27





$35,500









SYNERGY ANTWERP (+)(*)





Intermediate





50,726





4,253





2008





TC until May-25





then until May-28





$26,500





$35,500









SYNERGY OAKLAND (*)





Intermediate





50,787





4,253





2009





TC until May-26





$42,000









SYNERGY KEELUNG (+)(*)





Intermediate





50,969





4,253





2009





TC until Jun-25





TC until Jun-28





$23,000





$35,500









EMMANUEL P(*)





Intermediate





50,796





4,250





2005





TC until Apr-25





$21,000









RENA P(*)





Intermediate





50,796





4,250





2007





TC until Apr-25





$21,000









EM KEA (*)





Feeder





42,165





3,100





2007





TC until May-26





$19,000









GREGOS (*)





Feeder





37,237





2,800





2023





TC until Apr-26





$48,000









TERATAKI(*)





Feeder





37,237





2,800





2023





TC until Jul-26





$48,000









TENDER SOUL (*)





Feeder





37,237





2,800





2024





TC until Oct-27





$32,000









LEONIDAS Z (*)





Feeder





37,237





2,800





2024





TC until Mar-26





$20,000









DEAR PANEL (*)





Feeder





37,237





2,800





2025





TC until Nov-27





$32,000









SYMEON P (*)





Feeder





37,237





2,800





2025





TC until Nov-27





$32,000









EVRIDIKI G (*)





Feeder





34,677





2,556





2001





TC until Apr-26





$29,500









EM CORFU (*)





Feeder





34,654





2,556





2001





TC until Aug-26





$28,000









PEPI STAR (*)





Feeder





22,262





1,800





2024





TC until Jun-26





$24,250









MONICA (*)





Feeder





22,262





1,800





2024





TC until May-25





$16,000









STEPHANIA K (*)





Feeder





22,262





1,800





2024





TC until May-26





$22,000









EM SPETSES (*)





Feeder





23,224





1,740





2007





TC until Feb-26





$18,100









JONATHAN P (*)





Feeder





23,351





1,740





2006





TC until Sep-25





$20,000









EM HYDRA (*)





Feeder





23,351





1,740





2005





TC until Mar-25





$13,000















Total Container Carriers









22









849,398









67,494







































Vessels under construction











Type









Dwt









TEU









To be delivered











ELENA (H1711)





Intermediate





55,200





4,300





Q4 2027









NIKITAS G (H1712)





Intermediate





55,200





4,300





Q4 2027











Total under construction









2









110,400









8,600



















Notes:





(*) TC denotes time charter. Charter duration indicates the earliest redelivery date; all dates listed are the earliest redelivery dates under each TC unless the contract rate is lower than the current market rate in which cases the latest redelivery date is assumed; vessels with the latest redelivery date shown are marked by (+).





The Euroholdings Ltd. fleet profile is as follows:











Name









Type









Dwt









TEU









Year Built









Employment(*)

















TCE Rate ($/day)



















Container Carriers





































JOANNA(**)





Feeder





22,301





1,732





1999





TC until Mar-26,





then until Sep-26,





then until Nov-26





$19,000





$9,500





$16,500









AEGEAN EXPRESS





Feeder





18,581





1,439





1997





TC until Oct-25





$16,700















Total Container Carriers









2









40,882









3,171



























Notes:





(*) TC denotes time charter. Charter duration indicates the earliest redelivery date.





(**) Period to Nov-2026 is at the option of the charterer.







About Euroseas Ltd.







Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.





Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.





Following the completion of the spin-off of three of the Company’s subsidiaries into Euroholdings Ltd., Euroseas will have a fleet of 22 vessels, including 15 Feeder containerships and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 22 containerships will have a cargo capacity of 67,494 teu. After the delivery of the two intermediate containership newbuildings in 2027, Euroseas’ fleet will consist of 24 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 76,094 teu.







Forward Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for containerships, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.





Visit our website



www.euroseas.gr













Company Contact









Investor Relations / Financial Media











Tasos Aslidis





Chief Financial Officer





Euroseas Ltd.





11 Canterbury Lane,





Watchung, NJ 07069





Tel. (908) 301-9091





E-mail:



aha@euroseas.gr







Nicolas Bornozis





Markella Kara





Capital Link, Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540





New York, NY 10169





Tel. (212) 661-7566





E-mail:



euroseas@capitallink.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.