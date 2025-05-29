Euroseas Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell M/V Marcos V for $50 Million, Expected Gain of Over $8.5 Million

Euroseas Ltd. plans to sell the M/V Marcos V for $50 million, anticipating an $8.5 million gain upon delivery.
Euroseas Ltd. has announced the sale of its 6,350 TEU containership M/V Marcos V for $50 million to a third party, with delivery scheduled for October 2025. The company expects to recognize a gain exceeding $8.5 million from this transaction, translating to approximately $1.20 per share. M/V Marcos V was acquired in the fourth quarter of 2021 for $40 million and has been generating significant returns under its current time charter contract. Following this sale and the anticipated delivery of two new vessels in 2027, Euroseas will operate a fleet of 23 vessels with a total capacity of 69,744 TEU.
Potential Positives
- Euroseas Ltd. announced the sale of the M/V Marcos V for $50 million, indicating a strong return on investment with a gain exceeding $8.50 million.
- The sale of M/V Marcos V reflects effective asset management, as the vessel generated more than five times the original equity investment, underscoring the company's profitability.
- The transaction is expected to positively impact the company's earnings per share by $1.20, enhancing shareholder value.
- Post-sale, the company will expand its fleet capacity to 69,744 teu with the delivery of newbuildings in 2027, indicating future growth potential.
Potential Negatives
- The company is selling a relatively new vessel built in 2005, which may indicate a reactive strategy rather than a proactive growth plan in a competitive market.
- The sale comes shortly after the charter contract was exercised, which may suggest a potential loss of future revenue streams associated with the vessel.
- Despite the expected gain on the sale, the decision to sell an asset could indicate limitations in the company's ability to expand its fleet sustainably.
FAQ
What vessel did Euroseas Ltd. sell?
Euroseas Ltd. sold the M/V Marcos V, an intermediate containership built in 2005.
How much did Euroseas receive for M/V Marcos V?
Euroseas received $50 million for the sale of the M/V Marcos V.
When is the delivery date for M/V Marcos V?
The vessel is scheduled to be delivered to its new owner in October 2025.
What financial gain is expected from the sale?
Euroseas expects to recognize a gain of over $8.50 million from the sale.
How has M/V Marcos V performed financially for Euroseas?
The vessel generated exceptional returns, realizing over five times the original equity investment.
$ESEA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $ESEA stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 48,198 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,477,268
- CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT CORP removed 27,425 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $992,785
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 21,208 shares (+51.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $650,025
- INSPIRE INVESTING, LLC removed 18,698 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $676,867
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 16,500 shares (-14.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $505,725
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 13,629 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $493,369
- BAYBRIDGE CAPITAL GROUP, LLC removed 13,540 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $415,001
Full Release
ATHENS, Greece, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that it has signed an agreement to sell M/V Marcos V, an 6,350 teu intermediate containership built in 2005, to an unaffiliated third party, for $50 million. The vessel is scheduled to be delivered to its buyer in October 2025. The Company is expected to recognize a gain on the sale in excess of $8.50 million, or $1.20 per share.
Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented:
“We are pleased to announce our agreement to sell our M/V Marcos V for a total price consideration of $50 million. The vessel was acquired in Q4 2021 for $40m, attached with a time charter contract at a rate of $42,000 per day for three years, plus a fourth year at the option of the charterer at $15,000 per day which was exercised. M/V Marcos V, upon its delivery to its new owners in October 2025, will have generated exceptional returns to our shareholders, realizing more than five times our original equity investment.”
Fleet Profile:
The Euroseas Ltd. fleet profile is currently as follows:
Name
Type
Dwt
TEU
Year Built
Employment (*)
TCE Rate ($/day)
Container Carriers
MARCOS V(+)(***)
Intermediate
72,968
6,350
2005
TC until Oct-25
$15,000
SYNERGY BUSAN(*)
Intermediate
50,726
4,253
2009
TC until Dec-27
$35,500
SYNERGY ANTWERP(*)
Intermediate
50,726
4,253
2008
TC until May-28
$35,500
SYNERGY OAKLAND(*)
Intermediate
50,787
4,253
2009
TC until May-26
$42,000
SYNERGY KEELUNG(+)(*)
Intermediate
50,969
4,253
2009
TC until Jun-25
then until Jun-28
$23,000
$35,500
EMMANUEL P(+)
Intermediate
50,796
4,250
2005
TC until Aug-25
$21,000
RENA P(+)
Intermediate
50,796
4,250
2007
TC until Aug-25
then until Aug-28
$21,000
$35,500
EM KEA(*)
Feeder
42,165
3,100
2007
TC until May-26
$19,000
GREGOS(*)
Feeder
37,237
2,800
2023
TC until Apr-26
$48,000
TERATAKI(*)
Feeder
37,237
2,800
2023
TC until Jul-26
$48,000
TENDER SOUL(*)
Feeder
37,237
2,800
2024
TC until Oct-27
$32,000
LEONIDAS Z(*)
Feeder
37,237
2,800
2024
TC until Mar-26
$20,000
DEAR PANEL
Feeder
37,237
2,800
2025
TC until Nov-27
$32,000
SYMEON P
Feeder
37,237
2,800
2025
TC until Nov-27
$32,000
EVRIDIKI G(*)
Feeder
34,677
2,556
2001
TC until Apr-26
$29,500
EM CORFU(*)
Feeder
34,654
2,556
2001
TC until Aug-26
$28,000
STEPHANIA K(*)
Feeder
22,262
1,800
2024
TC until May-26
$22,000
MONICA(*)
Feeder
22,262
1,800
2024
TC until May-27
$23,500
PEPI STAR(*)
Feeder
22,262
1,800
2024
TC until Jun-26
$24,250
EM SPETSES(*)
Feeder
23,224
1,740
2007
TC until Feb-26
$18,100
JONATHAN P(*)
Feeder
23,357
1,740
2006
TC until Sep-25
$20,000
EM HYDRA(*)
Feeder
23,351
1,740
2005
TC until May-27
$19,000
Total Container Carriers on the Water
22
849,404
67,494
Vessels under construction
Type
Dwt
TEU
To be delivered
Employment
TCE Rate (
$
/day)
ELENA (H1711)
Intermediate
55,200
4,300
Q4 2027
NIKITAS G (H1712)
Intermediate
55,200
4,300
Q4 2027
Total under construction
2
110,400
8,600
Notes:
(*)TC denotes time charter. Charter duration indicates the earliest redelivery date; all dates listed are the earliest redelivery dates under each TC unless the contract rate is lower than the current market rate in which cases the latest redelivery date is assumed; vessels with the latest redelivery date shown are marked by (+).
(**) Rate is net of commissions (which are typically 5-6.25%)
(***) The vessel is sold and is expected to be delivered to its new owners in the fourth quarter of 2025
About Euroseas Ltd.
Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.
Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.
The Company has a fleet of 22 vessels, including 15 Feeder containerships and 7 Intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of 67,494 teu. After the sale of M/V Marcos V and the delivery of the two intermediate containership newbuildings in 2027, Euroseas’ fleet will consist of 23 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 69,744 teu.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for containerships, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
