Euroseas Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell M/V Marcos V for $50 Million, Expected Gain of Over $8.5 Million

Euroseas Ltd. plans to sell the M/V Marcos V for $50 million, anticipating an $8.5 million gain upon delivery.

Euroseas Ltd. has announced the sale of its 6,350 TEU containership M/V Marcos V for $50 million to a third party, with delivery scheduled for October 2025. The company expects to recognize a gain exceeding $8.5 million from this transaction, translating to approximately $1.20 per share. M/V Marcos V was acquired in the fourth quarter of 2021 for $40 million and has been generating significant returns under its current time charter contract. Following this sale and the anticipated delivery of two new vessels in 2027, Euroseas will operate a fleet of 23 vessels with a total capacity of 69,744 TEU.

Potential Positives

Euroseas Ltd. announced the sale of the M/V Marcos V for $50 million, indicating a strong return on investment with a gain exceeding $8.50 million.

The sale of M/V Marcos V reflects effective asset management, as the vessel generated more than five times the original equity investment, underscoring the company's profitability.

The transaction is expected to positively impact the company's earnings per share by $1.20, enhancing shareholder value.

Post-sale, the company will expand its fleet capacity to 69,744 teu with the delivery of newbuildings in 2027, indicating future growth potential.

Potential Negatives

The company is selling a relatively new vessel built in 2005, which may indicate a reactive strategy rather than a proactive growth plan in a competitive market.

The sale comes shortly after the charter contract was exercised, which may suggest a potential loss of future revenue streams associated with the vessel.

Despite the expected gain on the sale, the decision to sell an asset could indicate limitations in the company's ability to expand its fleet sustainably.

FAQ

What vessel did Euroseas Ltd. sell?

Euroseas Ltd. sold the M/V Marcos V, an intermediate containership built in 2005.

How much did Euroseas receive for M/V Marcos V?

Euroseas received $50 million for the sale of the M/V Marcos V.

When is the delivery date for M/V Marcos V?

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered to its new owner in October 2025.

What financial gain is expected from the sale?

Euroseas expects to recognize a gain of over $8.50 million from the sale.

How has M/V Marcos V performed financially for Euroseas?

The vessel generated exceptional returns, realizing over five times the original equity investment.

ATHENS, Greece, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that it has signed an agreement to sell M/V Marcos V, an 6,350 teu intermediate containership built in 2005, to an unaffiliated third party, for $50 million. The vessel is scheduled to be delivered to its buyer in October 2025. The Company is expected to recognize a gain on the sale in excess of $8.50 million, or $1.20 per share.







Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented:



“We are pleased to announce our agreement to sell our M/V Marcos V for a total price consideration of $50 million. The vessel was acquired in Q4 2021 for $40m, attached with a time charter contract at a rate of $42,000 per day for three years, plus a fourth year at the option of the charterer at $15,000 per day which was exercised. M/V Marcos V, upon its delivery to its new owners in October 2025, will have generated exceptional returns to our shareholders, realizing more than five times our original equity investment.”







Fleet Profile:







The Euroseas Ltd. fleet profile is currently as follows:











Name









Type









Dwt









TEU









Year Built









Employment (*)









TCE Rate ($/day)













































Container Carriers



























































MARCOS V(+)(***)





Intermediate





72,968





6,350





2005





TC until Oct-25





$15,000









SYNERGY BUSAN(*)





Intermediate





50,726





4,253





2009





TC until Dec-27





$35,500









SYNERGY ANTWERP(*)





Intermediate





50,726





4,253





2008





TC until May-28





$35,500









SYNERGY OAKLAND(*)





Intermediate





50,787





4,253





2009





TC until May-26





$42,000









SYNERGY KEELUNG(+)(*)





Intermediate





50,969





4,253





2009





TC until Jun-25





then until Jun-28





$23,000





$35,500









EMMANUEL P(+)





Intermediate





50,796





4,250





2005





TC until Aug-25





$21,000









RENA P(+)





Intermediate





50,796





4,250





2007





TC until Aug-25





then until Aug-28





$21,000





$35,500









EM KEA(*)





Feeder





42,165





3,100





2007





TC until May-26





$19,000









GREGOS(*)





Feeder





37,237





2,800





2023





TC until Apr-26





$48,000









TERATAKI(*)





Feeder





37,237





2,800





2023





TC until Jul-26





$48,000









TENDER SOUL(*)





Feeder





37,237





2,800





2024





TC until Oct-27





$32,000









LEONIDAS Z(*)





Feeder





37,237





2,800





2024





TC until Mar-26





$20,000









DEAR PANEL





Feeder





37,237





2,800





2025





TC until Nov-27





$32,000









SYMEON P





Feeder





37,237





2,800





2025





TC until Nov-27





$32,000









EVRIDIKI G(*)





Feeder





34,677





2,556





2001





TC until Apr-26





$29,500









EM CORFU(*)





Feeder





34,654





2,556





2001





TC until Aug-26





$28,000









STEPHANIA K(*)





Feeder





22,262





1,800





2024





TC until May-26





$22,000









MONICA(*)





Feeder





22,262





1,800





2024





TC until May-27





$23,500









PEPI STAR(*)





Feeder





22,262





1,800





2024





TC until Jun-26





$24,250









EM SPETSES(*)





Feeder





23,224





1,740





2007





TC until Feb-26





$18,100









JONATHAN P(*)





Feeder





23,357





1,740





2006





TC until Sep-25





$20,000









EM HYDRA(*)





Feeder





23,351





1,740





2005





TC until May-27





$19,000











































Total Container Carriers on the Water









22









849,404









67,494



















































































Vessels under construction











Type









Dwt









TEU









To be delivered









Employment









TCE Rate (





$





/day)











ELENA (H1711)





Intermediate





55,200





4,300





Q4 2027

















NIKITAS G (H1712)





Intermediate





55,200





4,300





Q4 2027



















Total under construction









2









110,400









8,600























































Notes:





(*)TC denotes time charter. Charter duration indicates the earliest redelivery date; all dates listed are the earliest redelivery dates under each TC unless the contract rate is lower than the current market rate in which cases the latest redelivery date is assumed; vessels with the latest redelivery date shown are marked by (+).





(**) Rate is net of commissions (which are typically 5-6.25%)





(***) The vessel is sold and is expected to be delivered to its new owners in the fourth quarter of 2025







About Euroseas Ltd.







Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.









Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.









The Company has a fleet of 22 vessels, including 15 Feeder containerships and 7 Intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of 67,494 teu. After the sale of M/V Marcos V and the delivery of the two intermediate containership newbuildings in 2027, Euroseas’ fleet will consist of 23 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 69,744 teu.











Forward Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for containerships, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.





