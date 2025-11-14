Euroseas Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Euroseas Ltd. ESEA is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 18, 2025, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA’s third-quarter 2025 earnings has remained stable in the past 60 days at $4.40 per share.

However, the consensus mark implies a 12.24% increase from the year-ago actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $61 million, indicating a 10.2% increase year over year.

Euroseas has a solid earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the remaining quarter, delivering an average beat of 3.93%.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced ESEA’s Q3 Performance

Euroseas’ ability to secure long-term charter contracts at higher rates is expected to have aided its revenues and profitability. Apart from profitable contracts, the fact that the company is able to maintain a time charter equivalent rate (a measure of the average daily net revenue performance of its vessels) of more than $25,000 per day is praiseworthy. The average daily time charter equivalent rate for 2024 was $26,479. The metric for the first half of 2025 rose to $28,468 per day.

Furthermore, Euroseas’ strategic fleet management techniques, which include selling older vessels and acquiring newer, more efficient ships to optimize profitability, also act as a tailwind for its growth.

On the contrary, geopolitical uncertainty, tariff-related woes, supply-chain disruptions and environmental regulations pose a significant threat to ESEA’s performance in the June quarter by potentially increasing operating expenses. The uncertain demand scenario, trade tensions and foreign exchange-related woes are major headwinds likely to hurt ESEA’s third-quarter results.

What Our Model Says About ESEA

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Euroseas this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ESEA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q3 Performance of Some Other Transportation Stocks

Delta Air Lines DAL reported third-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding 46 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.71 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52. Earnings increased 14% on a year-over-year basis due to low fuel costs.

Revenues in the September-end quarter were $16.67 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.79 billion and increasing 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Due to improving air-travel demand, adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 4.1% year over year to $15.2 billion.

United Airlines UAL reported mixed third-quarter 2025 results wherein its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

UAL's third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (excluding 12 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.78 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64 but declined 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure lies above the guided range of $2.25 and $2.75.

Operating revenues of $15.2 billion fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.3 billion but increased 2.6% year over year. Passenger revenues (which accounted for 90.7% of the top line) increased 1.9% year over year to $13.8 billion. UAL flights transported 48,382 passengers in the third quarter, up 6.2% year over year.



