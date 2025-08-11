Euroseas Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Euroseas Ltd. ESEA is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 13, 2025, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA’s second-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 14.50% in the past 60 days to $3.87 per share. However, the consensus mark implies a 12.34% decline from the year-ago actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $58.45 million, indicating a 3.05% decrease year over year.



Euroseas has a solid earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the remaining quarter, delivering an average beat of 26.20%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Euroseas this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced ESEA’s Q2 Performance

Euroseas’ ability to secure long-term charter contracts at higher rates is expected to have aided its revenues and profitability. Apart from profitable contracts, the fact that the company is able to maintain a time charter equivalent rate (a measure of the average daily net revenue performance of the company’s vessels) of more than $25,000 per day is praiseworthy. The average daily time charter equivalent rate for 2024 was $26,479. The metric for first-quarter 2025 rose to $27,563.

Furthermore, Euroseas’ strategic fleet management techniques, which include selling older vessels and acquiring newer, more efficient ships to optimize profitability, also act as a tailwind for ESEA’s growth.

On the contrary, geopolitical uncertainty, tariff-related woes, supply-chain disruptions and environmental regulations pose a significant threat to ESEA’s performance in the June quarter by potentially increasing operating expenses. Management believes that in this inflation-induced high-interest-rate scenario, shippers continue to face uncertain demand for their products, as consumers remain cautious due to the reduction of their purchasing power. The uncertain demand scenario, trade tensions and foreign exchange-related woes are major headwinds for ESEA.

What Our Model Says About ESEA

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Euroseas this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ESEA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Euroseas Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Euroseas Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

Q2 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines ( DAL ) reported second-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding $1.17 per share from non-recurring items) of $2.10 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04. Earnings decreased 11% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

Revenues in the June-end quarter were $16.65 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.2 billion and decreasing marginally on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 1% year over year to $15.5 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. ( JBHT ) reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.31 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 and declined 0.8% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $2.93 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion and were flat year over year. JBHT’s second-quarter revenue performance witnessed a 6% increase in Intermodal (JBI) loads, a 13% increase in Truckload (JBT) loads, a 3% increase in Dedicated Contract Services (DCS) productivity and a 6% increase in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) revenue per load. These items were offset by Final Mile Services revenue declining 10%, lower revenue per load in both JBI and JBT, a 9% decrease in ICS load volume and a 3% decline in average trucks in DCS. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 1% on a year-over-year basis.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( UAL ) reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results wherein the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

UAL's second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $3.87 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny but declined 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $3.25-$4.25.

Operating revenues of $15.2 billion fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.4 billion but increased 1.7% year over year. Passenger revenues (which accounted for 90.8% of the top line) increased 1.1% year over year to $13.8 billion. UAL flights transported 46,186 passengers in the second quarter, up 4.1% year over year.

