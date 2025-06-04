Is Euroseas (ESEA) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Euroseas Ltd. is one of 122 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Euroseas Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ESEA has returned about 7.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -7.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Euroseas Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC). The stock has returned 30.9% year-to-date.

In Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Euroseas Ltd. belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.4% so far this year, so ESEA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. This 23-stock industry is currently ranked #194. The industry has moved -3.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Euroseas Ltd. and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico as they could maintain their solid performance.

