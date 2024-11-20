Is Euroseas (ESEA) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Euroseas Ltd. is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 135 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Euroseas Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA's full-year earnings has moved 13.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ESEA has gained about 36.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 3.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Euroseas Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, SkyWest (SKYW), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 110.5%.

The consensus estimate for SkyWest's current year EPS has increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Euroseas Ltd. belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #204 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 20.8% this year, meaning that ESEA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

SkyWest, however, belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this 31-stock industry is ranked #17. The industry has moved +35.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Euroseas Ltd. and SkyWest as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

