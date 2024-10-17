Is Euroseas (ESEA) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Euroseas Ltd. is one of 135 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Euroseas Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA's full-year earnings has moved 54.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ESEA has gained about 38.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 3.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Euroseas Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP). The stock has returned 13.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Corporacion America Airports S.A.'s current year EPS has increased 6.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Euroseas Ltd. belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.8% so far this year, so ESEA is performing better in this area.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. however, belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this 31-stock industry is ranked #29. The industry has moved +33.4% so far this year.

Euroseas Ltd. and Corporacion America Airports S.A. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.