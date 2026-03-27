Euroseas (ESEA) Price Target Increased by 14.86% to 86.70

The average one-year price target for Euroseas (NasdaqCM:ESEA) has been revised to $86.70 / share. This is an increase of 14.86% from the prior estimate of $75.48 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.65% from the latest reported closing price of $60.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Euroseas. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESEA is 0.01%, an increase of 67.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.67% to 723K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 97K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing a decrease of 11.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESEA by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 73K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESEA by 8.87% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 53K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing an increase of 63.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESEA by 145.21% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 43K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing an increase of 14.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESEA by 25.68% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 35K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESEA by 39.58% over the last quarter.

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