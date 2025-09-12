Is Euroseas (ESEA) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Euroseas Ltd. is one of 121 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Euroseas Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA's full-year earnings has moved 14.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ESEA has moved about 74.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -5%. This shows that Euroseas Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Global Ship Lease (GSL). The stock has returned 46.4% year-to-date.

In Global Ship Lease's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Euroseas Ltd. belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.9% this year, meaning that ESEA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Global Ship Lease is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Euroseas Ltd. and Global Ship Lease. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

