Is Euroseas (ESEA) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Euroseas Ltd. is one of 122 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Euroseas Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ESEA has moved about 38.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 3.7%. As we can see, Euroseas Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB). The stock has returned 61.4% year-to-date.

In Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Euroseas Ltd. is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2% so far this year, so ESEA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, however, belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this 23-stock industry is ranked #168. The industry has moved -2.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Euroseas Ltd. and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.