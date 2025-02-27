EUROSEAS Earnings Results: $ESEA Reports Quarterly Earnings

EUROSEAS ($ESEA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $3.33 per share, missing estimates of $3.38 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $54,950,000, beating estimates of $53,087,256 by $1,862,744.
EUROSEAS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of EUROSEAS stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 42,830 shares (+389.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,550,446
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 35,555 shares (+661.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,287,091
- CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT CORP removed 27,425 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $992,785
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 21,628 shares (-56.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $782,933
- INSPIRE INVESTING, LLC removed 18,698 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $676,867
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 16,969 shares (+71.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $614,277
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 16,735 shares (-57.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $605,807
