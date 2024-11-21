Euroseas Boosts Fleet and Reports Strong Earnings

Euroseas (ESEA) has released an update.
Euroseas Ltd. has reported robust financial results for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024, with net revenues of $159.6 million and a net income of $88.4 million. The company also declared a quarterly dividend and announced plans to expand its fleet with two new fuel-efficient containerships, further strengthening its market position. Despite lower time charter rates, Euroseas managed to increase its fleet size and reduce operating expenses, signaling a promising outlook for investors.
