Euroseas announces charter contract extensions for feeder containerships

Euroseas (ESEA) announced new time charter contracts for its 2001-built 2,556 teu feeder containerships, EM Corfu and Evridiki G, in direct continuation of their existing charters. Specifically: EM Corfu has been fixed for a minimum period of 18 months and a maximum period of 20 months at the option of the charterer at a gross daily rate of $28,000 per day. Evridiki G has been fixed for a minimum period of 14 months and a maximum period of 16 months at the option of the charterer at a gross daily rate of $29,500 per day. Both vessels will commence their new charters upon the completion of their current ones, expected around mid-February 2025 for EM Corfu and early February 2025 for Evridiki G.

