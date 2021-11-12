Euroseas: Plenty of Fuel Left in the Tank

Euroseas (ESEA) is an ocean shipping services company with worldwide operations. The maritime shipping company has a fleet of 14 vessels that transport dry-bulk and refrigerated cargoes. I am bullish on the stock. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Market Overview

Shipping costs have increased significantly during the past year, and the container composite index reflects this with a 250% year-over-year increase. Retrospectively looking, dry bulk demand had remained robust during the earlier stages of the pandemic, to facilitate energy and consumer staples demand. We've, however, experienced depleting reserves of late, which has caused a significant drawdown in deliveries.

I anticipate Euroseas' dry bulk segment to regain momentum as depleted coal reserves become replenished. In addition, commodity prices are also set to stabilize after the Federal Reserve announced it will begin tapering, and interest rate hikes in 2022 should sustain support.

The manufactured goods space is also holding up well, with global PMI for manufactured goods still exceeding the 50 threshold at 54.1.

Although disposable income and GDP growth have slowed down considerably towards the latter part of this year, we're still in an economic recovery phase where GDP growth rates in 2022 should be above the average.

I anticipate demand to slow down for more expensive discretionary items. However, consumer staples, certain discretionary goods, and basic material demand will probably remain robust throughout 2022 as reopenings commence.

Recent Developments

Euroseas recently signed off on the largest ever charter vessel contract for its M/V Synergy Oakland container vessel. The vessel has been booked for a minimum of 60 days and a maximum of 85 days at a gross daily rate between $195,000 to $220,000.

The vessel became active in the second half of October and will add significant strength to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Prior to the M/V Synergy Oakland deal, Euroseas completed a contract agreement in August for its M/V EM Spetses vessel. The contract includes a 36-40-month duration at a daily rate of $29,500. This agreement adds significant sustainability to Euroseas' topline earnings.

Finally, there's much optimism surrounding Euroseas' new $76 million building project. Euroseas will develop two Eco-design containerships with a carrying capacity of roughly 2,800 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) each.

The company's Eco-vessels should be complete and good to go by Q1 2023. Eco ships are a massive value-add to the firm's cost-savings ambitions and ESG ratings, which could lure investors and potentially reduce the company's cost of debt.

Valuation

One of the main concerns from investors is whether the stock's strong run will be sustained. Euroseas stock has gained by more than 10x over the last year, and it's a fair question to ask whether the momentum will slow down.

Valuation metrics indicate that Euroseas stock is still a long way from its peak. Relative to its peers, its forward P/E ratio is trading at a 72.6% discount, its forward price-to-cash flow at a 67.6% discount, and its PEG ratio of 0.05 indicates that earnings growth has outpaced the stock price growth by a significant amount to date.

Wall Street's Take

Wall Street thinks the stock is a Moderate Buy, based on two Buys assigned in the past three months. The average Euroseas price target of $45 implies 27.7% upside potential.

The latest analyst to have provided a rating on the stock is Poe Fratt of Noble Financial, who thinks it will reach the $45 mark.

Concluding Thoughts

Euroseas will continue prospering throughout the final part of 2021 and into 2022. Economic variables and lucrative contract agreements provide fuel to an undervalued stock.

