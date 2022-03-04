Euro's Ukraine battering intensifies ECB migraine

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - A slumping euro will aggravate European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde’s already difficult policy predicament. The euro zone economy is more exposed than other regions to the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the knock-on effects of sanctions, which is why the single currency is falling. Its broad-based slide will make imports more expensive and exacerbate high inflation.

The euro on Friday fell below $1.10 for the first time in nearly two years and was on track for its biggest daily percentage decline since March 2020, a time of massive demand for dollar funding as Covid-19 hit the West. Something similar is happening again, making the greenback generally strong. A gauge of funding stress in global financial markets, the gap between the U.S three-month forward interest rate and the three-month overnight index swap rate, just hit its highest since May 2020. But this time, Europe’s single currency is also displaying independent weakness: It slid to a seven-year low against the Swiss franc and to its weakest since 2016 against the British pound.

There are good reasons. Europe had close commercial ties with Russia so war and sanctions will inflict damage on euro zone exporters and its companies’ supply chains. In 2021, Russia was the fifth-largest partner for EU exports of goods and the third largest for EU imports of goods, according to the European Commission. Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, was both the largest importer of goods from the country and the largest exporter of goods there. The single currency bloc also depended more heavily on Russian energy than other regions. And geographical proximity is a decided negative for sentiment in the aftermath of a Russian assault on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest.

For Lagarde, the reasons for the euro’s slide matter less than the consequences. A falling currency makes imports pricier at a time when inflation has just hit a record high of 5.8%, nearly three times the ECB’s target. The problem is all the greater because the price of oil, denominated in dollars, is already soaring. Expected efforts to control inflation would come at the expense of economic activity, while changing tack to support the economy would risk prolonged price pressures. She can’t win.

