Europris Reports Strong Sales Growth Amid Challenges

Europris ASA reported a 50.4% increase in group sales for the third quarter, driven by effective campaigns and consumables, despite facing higher freight costs and currency challenges. The integration of Swedish retailer ÖoB is on track, with Europris aiming to revamp its stores and strengthen its market presence in the Nordics. The company remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects as consumer confidence is expected to improve.

