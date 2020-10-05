Europol Names Privacy Wallets, Coins, Open Marketplaces as ‘Top Threats’ in Internet Crime Report

Popular privacy-enhancing cryptocurrency wallets and other technologies were named as Ã¢ÂÂtop threatsÃ¢ÂÂ in EuropolÃ¢ÂÂs 2020 Internet Organized Crime Threat Assessment published Monday and reviewed by CoinDesk.

According a report by the European UnionÃ¢ÂÂs law enforcement agency, Ã¢ÂÂprivacy-enhanced wallet services using coinjoin concepts (for example Wasabi and Samurai wallets) have emerged as a top threat in addition to well established centralised mixers.Ã¢ÂÂ

These statements echo comments made in June by the agency, as CoinDesk reported.

Actors labeled as threats in the report have also been Ã¢ÂÂincreasingly using hardware walletsÃ¢ÂÂ to securely store funds and private keys.

EuropolÃ¢ÂÂs report also included decentralized marketplace protocols as a Ã¢ÂÂhigh priority threatÃ¢ÂÂ, specifically naming OpenBazaar, developed by cryptocurrency software company OB1, noting Ã¢ÂÂthousands of downloads on AndroidÃ¢ÂÂ for the companyÃ¢ÂÂs mobile platform Haven.

Ã¢ÂÂCriminals have started to use other privacy-focused, decentralised marketplace platforms, such as OpenBazaar and Particl.io to sell their illegal goods,Ã¢ÂÂ the report says.

OB1 CEO Brian Hoffman told CoinDesk that his company Ã¢ÂÂonly bundle[s] the OB1 search engineÃ¢ÂÂ for OpenBazaar, and markets on their Haven product are actively filtered to remove listings that donÃ¢ÂÂt comply with law enforcement and app store requirements.

The OpenBazaar protocol itself, however, Ã¢ÂÂcan be used by anyone, and there is no middleman to remove listings before being published,Ã¢ÂÂ he added.

In terms of payment options, bitcoin remains the DarkwebÃ¢ÂÂs most popular method, the report says, Ã¢ÂÂmainly due to its wide adoption, reputation, and ease of use.Ã¢ÂÂ But Ã¢ÂÂmonero is gradually becoming the most established privacy coin for Darkweb transactions, followed by zcash and dash.Ã¢ÂÂ

Ã¢ÂÂThese privacy coins may present a considerable obstacle to law enforcement investigations,Ã¢ÂÂ according to EuropolÃ¢ÂÂs report.

