Europlasma Secures Major Manufacturing Deal

May 22, 2024 — 12:40 pm EDT

Europlasma SA (FR:ALEUP) has released an update.

Europlasma has entered a significant agreement with Bizzell Corporation to manufacture 500,000 hollow bodies for a total catalog price of nearly 140 million euros. This deal will benefit Bizzell Europe, Bizzell’s subsidiary in the armaments sector, and potentially increase Bizzell Europe’s stake in Valdunes Industries. Europlasma, known for its environmental solutions, will continue to keep the market informed about its industrial and commercial activities.

