Europlasma Expands with FP Environnement Acquisition

Europlasma SA has successfully acquired FP Environnement, a move that strengthens its decontamination capabilities and expands its service offerings in the circular economy. This acquisition includes retaining key employees and integrating FP Environnement’s expertise in asbestos removal and waste treatment. Europlasma aims to enhance its strategic activities, contributing to environmental sustainability through this acquisition.

