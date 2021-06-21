Companies

Europe's Wizz Air expects to fully recovery from pandemic next year

Contributors
Laurence Frost Reuters
Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

European budget carrier Wizz Air expects to fully recover from the coronavirus crisis as travel demand rebounds from the pandemic, its chief executive said on Monday.

Adds comments, quotes, writes through

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - European budget carrier Wizz Air WIZZ.L expects to fully recover from the coronavirus crisis as travel demand rebounds from the pandemic, its chief executive said on Monday.

Speaking at the virtual Paris Air Forum, Jozsef Varadi repeated recent comments that the Hungary-based airline would fly more seats this summer than it was flying two years ago before the pandemic struck.

"From my perspective, 2022 should be a fairly robust year in terms of delivering not just the volume of traffic but also the financial performance attached to it," he said.

"I'm looking at 2022 as a year of full recovery for Wizz Air."

Speaking alongside Varadi, Air France-KLM AIRF.PA CEO Ben Smith said he had been pleasantly surprised at the demand among travelers visiting friends and family.

"We are hoping to run about 60-65% of capacity this summer."

(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Roku CFO Steve Louden On Connected TV Landscape, Outlook

    Roku CFO Steve Louden discusses how the company is positioned for the future.

    Jun 7, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular