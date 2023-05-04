Europe's STOXX index calculation briefly delayed after tech glitch - Qontigo

MILAN, May 4 (Reuters) - The dissemination and calculation of the STOXX European indices was delayed on Thursday due to a technical issue but the problem was resolved after 17 minutes from the cash market open, index provider Qontigo said in a note to clients.

"The index calculation started at 09:17 CET," Qontigo, a unit of German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE, said in an email to its index users.

Affected indices included the euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E and the STOXX Europe 600 .STOXX, it added.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((Danilo.Masoni@TR.com; +39-02-66129734; Reuters Messaging: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; On Twitter https://twitter.com/damasoni))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.