Europe's STOXX 600 opens higher after three-day selloff; Nexi shines

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index rose on Tuesday, led by automakers and materials stocks after a three-day selloff triggered by fears over global recession, while Italian payments group Nexi topped the benchmark index on strong business outlook.

The continent-wide index .STOXX was up 0.4% by 0715 GMT. It lost 4.8% in the last three sessions after downbeat data on economic activity in the region and policy tightening by several global central banks deepened fears of a recession.

All European sector indexes rose, with automakers .SXAP and basic resources .SXPP climbing nearly 1% each.

Italian shares .FTMIB rose 0.5%, extending a rally after the right-wing coalition led by Georgia Meloni overwhelmingly won the national election.

Italian election results reduced political uncertainty, but coalition policy choices remain unclear, Moody's said on Monday.

Shares of Nexi NEXII.MI gained 6.2% after the payments group said it estimated an excess cash generation of around 2.8 billion euros ($2.70 billion) in 2023-2025 which can be used to pursue M&A opportunities or to return capital to shareholders via buyback and dividends.

Hugo Boss AG BOSSn.DE fell 2.2% after Deutsche Bank downgraded the German fashion house's stock to "hold", citing fading tailwinds.

