Europe's STOXX 600 hits record high on global recovery optimism

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Europe's benchmark equity index hit a record high on Tuesday, recovering all of its pandemic-driven losses as investors bet on a speedy global economic recovery, spurred by bumper stimulus spending and COVID-19 vaccination programmes.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

April 6 (Reuters) - Europe's benchmark equity index hit a record high on Tuesday, recovering all of its pandemic-driven losses as investors bet on a speedy global economic recovery, spurred by bumper stimulus spending and COVID-19 vaccination programmes.

European traders returned from a long weekend to push the continent-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX 0.9% higher at 436.16 points, surpassing its previous life-high of 433.90 points set in February 2020. It has climbed more than 60% from virus-induced lows hit last year.

The German DAX .GDAXI rose 1.0% to add to its recent record-setting rally, France's CAC 40 .FCHI was up 0.8% and UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE jumped 1.3%.

Wall Street's main indexes also notched all-time highs on Monday after data pointed to a strong U.S. labour market recovery and services sector activity, helping lift investors' mood even as coronavirus cases spike globally. .N

Swiss bank Credit Suisse CSGN.S inched up 0.4% after sharp losses last week as it announced an estimated loss of 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.7 billion) from its relationship with Archegos Capital Management.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters